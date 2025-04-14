According to the creator of its ad, today's Nice Price or No Dice Rabbit needs a spring cleaning, among other minor work, to make it a summer runabout. Let's see if it is right-priced to get us rolling up our sleeves.

In present-day usage, the phrase "good enough for government work" carries a negative connotation, implying a level of incompetence or shortsightedness in those who administrate. In truth, it originally meant the opposite, connoting that any solid piece of work was up to the high standards that governing bodies strove to maintain. It's perhaps unsurprising to learn that the phrase originated in Canada—initially "close enough for government work"—and was first coined around the turn of the last century. It could be argued that, while not the most desirable or engaging model the company ever offered, last Friday's 1999 Porsche 911 Carrera cabriolet was, in fact, "close enough for government work." A $23,999 price tag worked for most of us, as well, earning the six-speed sports car a solid 68% Nice Price win.