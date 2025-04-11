At $23,999, Is This 1999 Porsche 911 A Carrera You Might Care About?

One has to wonder if the executives at Porsche did any sphincter tightening upon the realization that the date of the worst terrorist attack on the U.S.—Porsche's most lucrative market—happened on 9/11, a date now burned into history as "Nine Eleven" and also the nameplate designation of the money-maker the German company so enthusiastically likes to shake.

Fortunately, there appears not to be any collateral damage to Porsche's venerated line of sports cars as the model continues to this day to be an oddball in the enthusiast and collector market, enjoying huge residuals despite being built, literally, in the millions.

OK, so in total, it's just over one million, but still, that's a lot of cars. And those cars keep getting increasingly expensive as the years go by and new models arrive with ever-higher sticker prices.

There are still opportunities to get on the 911 train before prices skyrocket across the board like they long ago did for Ferrari's 308 models. We just have to decide what that threshold is.

Take, for example, this 1999 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet. This is an early version of the 996 edition, a model that has seen some hate over the years by Porschephiles for its too-close-for-comfort relationship to the lowly Boxster (both models are much the same from the B-pillar forward) and the durability issues that arose with its first-generation water-cooled engine.