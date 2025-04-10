At $13,875, Is This 'Like-New' 2016 Buick Cascada A Car You Might Like Now?

It's excusable if you don't remember that today's Nice Price or No Dice Buick ever existed. To its credit, it does represent the marque's first (and last) convertible since the Reatta of the '90s. Let's see if this car's price makes it any more memorable.

It's long been imagined that the typical Corvette owner is someone who wears clunky white sneakers below their Jorts and considers getting the first rotisserie chicken of the day out of the local Costco a competitive sport. Based on casual observations, I've found that not to be universally true, and even if it were, the handsome Polo Green over camel leather 1994 Chevy Corvette coupe we looked at yesterday would go a long way toward countering any owner's fashion faux pas, nice as it looked. Well-kept and featuring low miles, and with a new clutch and tires, the 'Vette also offered a lot of appeal on the mechanical front. A $13,500 price tag sealed the deal for the classic C4, earning the two-seater Chevy a solid 83% Nice Price win.