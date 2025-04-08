What Is Your Dream Driving Job?

The Good Morning Christina is a ship that can hold 6,700 Elantras at once, so once onboard it felt like a sturdy parking deck until we got topside. We even got to hang out on the bridge with a very tired looking captain. As cool as the car carrier itself was, I couldn't forget felt those drivers. The work just seemed so satisfying; driving fast, hitting the brake and turning hard just at the right spot in the parking lot to angle up an impossibly large ship at speed, and then neatly parking it and going back for more like playing 35-mph Tetris. I'd play this as a cool-down video game before bed. I'd certainly get paid to do it. Unfortunately, we weren't able to record or take photos at this portion of the Ulsan plant tour. It basically looked like this, only faster and all Hyundais:

It got me thinking, if you could snag your dream driving job, what would it be? I also am very much aware that I get paid to do a car job now, and many deeply led-astray readers out there wish to join the ranks of the ungainly. Auto journalist is a fine answer. I'd probably go with the car carrier driver, but then again I'm a big fan of the video game "Death Stranding" so perhaps my soul yearns for the package delivery business. Co-driver in a rally car also seems rad, because I already have shown an aptitude for yelling at people and telling them what to do.

Let us know what your ultimate driving gig would be down below.