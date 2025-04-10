An F1 Champion Told Everyone How Dangerous Wings Were For Racing In 1969 And They Ignored Him

Dirty air was one of the prominent talking points after last weekend's lackluster Japanese Grand Prix. The subject isn't anything new for Formula 1 fans, as aerodynamic wake has severely hampered passing during races for at least the last 25 years, but even before that downforce-creating aerodynamics has been a hot point in the sport. One notable F1 figure was vocally against engineers affixing wings to cars during the late 1960s. Jochen Rindt, the 1970 F1 World Drivers' Champion, believed that wings were so dangerous and detrimental to racing that they should have been banned. Looking back from 56 years in the future, everyone ignored all the issues he raised at the time that are still problems today.

Rindt shared his concern in an open letter that was published in the May 23, 1969 issue of Autosport, and the British racing publication republished the letter on its website on Wednesday. The Austrian driver realized every team would adopt wings after the winged Lotus 49B contested the 1968 French Grand Prix. Rindt wrote: