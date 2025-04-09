Analysts Don't Know What Happens To Car Sales Next, But It Won't Be Good

Volkswagen's EV sales climbed by 112% in Europe during the first quarter of 2025, but dropped by 37% in China over the same period. Why? Well, it's tough to definitively say. Total VW sales in China dropped in Q1, but not enough to explain such a swing in EVs. Other European automakers have struggled in the nation recently, but 37% is a hell of a drop. Volkswagen, for its part, seems to be laying the blame at the feet of its product offerings — promising to update them. From Reuters:

Volkswagen said it expected sales of its battery-electric cars to pick up in the coming months as it launches new versions of key models such as the ID.3 and ID.4X. At the Shanghai Auto Show in April, the carmaker will premiere the first series production model of a new Audi brand to be launched this year, and showcase three VW electric models coming out in 2026, one by each of its joint ventures with FAW, SAIC, and JAC.

As with everything, tariffs will likely throw a massive wrench in these numbers shortly. VW may not be subject to the same retaliatory tariffs from China as American automakers, but it'll have to make up its extra costs from North America somewhere. Our little trade spat will have global ramifications.