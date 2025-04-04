Contractor Allegedly Tried To Bribe An Extra $52 Million Out Of Amtrak With A Purebred Puppy And Luxury Watches

Built during the early 1930s, Philadelphia's 30th Street Station is one of the country's final railroad temples and still serves millions of passengers today as Amtrak's third-busiest station. The federally-owned railroad awarded a $58 million contract in 2015 to Mark 1 Restoration to clean the station's monumental limestone facade and restore its windows. A federal lawsuit filed last week alleges that Mark Snedden, the company's owner, heaved lavish gifts at an Amtrak official for an additional $52 million in change orders, skyrocketing the deal's value to over $100 million.

The value of the gifts provided to Amtrak's project manager exceeded $325,000, according to the Engineering News-Record. The list of claimed bribes from Snedden and three Mark 1 vice presidents includes classics like over $7,000 in cash, cash, jewelry and expensive dinners, as well as a $4,700 purebred German Shepherd puppy and all-expenses-paid vacations to Ecuador and India. The filing claims that the Amtrak employee was able to upgrade a few of the gifts. After being given a $5,600 Tourneau watch, the project manager wanted a different timepiece and returned the Tourneau for an $11,000 watch.