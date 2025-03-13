Amtrak Doesn't Understand Why Elon Musk Wants To Privatize Amtrak After It Broke Ridership And Revenue Records In 2024

Elon Musk has eagerly positioned himself as a chainsaw-welding horror movie slasher with government agencies as his victims, instead of promiscuous high schoolers. The Tesla CEO set his sights on privatizing the USPS and Amtrak, but the federally-owned railroad released a response last week stating that it can't understand why it needs private ownership. Amtrak has turned a lemon from the 1960s into a decent lemonade by the 21st century.

Musk spoke at a Morgan Stanley technology conference last week and advised travelers visiting the country to stay away from Amtrak. He said the railroad is "a sad situation." According to Scripps News, he added, "I think we should privatize anything that can be privatized, just so you've got a feedback loop for improvement, which is what happens when something's privatized." Musk, of course, presented this without any evidence.

Amtrak's response, simply titled "Proposals to Privatize Amtrak," directly challenges Musk's comments. The railroad stated, "It is not clear what problem Amtrak privatization proposals are intended to solve." It added that it broke all-time records in ridership and revenue over the 2024 fiscal year. Also, the Northeast Corridor (NEC) route between Boston and DC operates a profit. However, Amtrak as a whole doesn't operate at a profit and relies on the federal government to cover its losses.