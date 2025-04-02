New York City's New Subway Map Is So Beautiful, So Clean

New York City's subway map has been largely unchanged since 1979, when a committee led by the Metropolitan Transit Authority laid those now instantly recognizable colors over the streets of the five boroughs. But the map has had some real problems with readability for all of its 46 years, and it requires knowledge of express and local lines that most tourists simply don't have. Now, finally, the MTA has given us a replacement: A shiny new early-'70s-inspired map of New York's subways.

The new layout ditches the street map entirely, instead returning to the more abstracted view of the beloved 1972 map from Massimo Vignelli. Subway lines are no longer mapped out with exact curvature, but with lines as straight as possible. The lines also no longer merge when running together, leaving it unclear to newcomers which lines stop at which stations, but run as parallel groups that easily demonstrate whether you're on the right train. It's a map that's both prettier and more legible.