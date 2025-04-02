Watch Gordon Murray Automotive Thrash A T.33 Supercar Over Ramps And Cobbles To Calibrate Its Airbags

The easier tests see the T.33 blast across cobblestones and highway expansion joints, but the obstacles quickly escalate. The supercar could make it all the way down a road of Belgian pave, quarried stone blocks that are far harsher than modern cobblestones, followed by a launch off a small ramp and flying 26 feet. Then, there was a 43 mph boar strike.

The engineers aren't sacrificing a real boar for their endeavors: The simulated 176-pound animal was a duffle bag filled with crumb rubber. The strike was so severe that it punctured one of the T.33's front radiators, though it was the 12 mph curb strike which did the most damage, destroying a wheel upright and a brake disc.

James will thankfully never have to go through an ordeal like that again. The GMA team repaired the development car and planned to use it for dyno work on the T.33's Cosworth 4-liter V12 engine. For those who can afford it, the T.33 is intended to be the ultimate daily driver. The Gordon Murray-designed car weighs 2,403 pounds, as much as a new Mazda Miata, only unlike the MX-5 its engine produces 607 horsepower.