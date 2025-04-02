At $3,000, Is This 1999 Mercedes SLK 230 A Bedazzled Bargain?

One of the coolest of those features is the trick roof. The SLK's party piece is that top and the boot lid, the former folding origami-style up and down, and the latter opening both front-ways and back-ways to facilitate either top or cargo. Unfortunately, storing the top down means there's little room left for baubles or bags.

According to the ad, the top on this 113,000-mile SLK goes down just fine but struggles to go back up. That's the sort of affliction that affects many of us with age. The top's mechanism is hydraulic, with the pump and reservoir sitting in the boot just ahead of the right tail lamp for easy examination. That, or its relay, could be failing. Alternatively, the issue could be with any one of the hydraulic rams or microswitches that make the dance happen. Whatever the reason, it will likely be pricey to fix.

That's not the object of our immediate attention, however. The top may have been the model's tour de force from the factory, but it didn't make the car unique enough for someone. Adding to the fancy roof are a bunch of plastic vents, tape stripes, and smoked lenses for the head and tail lamps. On top of that, both the badging and the five-spoke alloys have been given the blackout treatment. Overall, it's a very unique presentation, and fortunately, one that could be easily returned to its more mundane form with little more than an afternoon's work.