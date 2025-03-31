Folks, this past weekend in New York City it hit nearly 80 degrees out. That's a little bit horrifying to have happened in March, but it was at least a nice day to be out on my motorcycle — or to be out in your car with the windows down, the wind in your hair, and some fantastic tunes on your stereo. What's better than a chance to just enjoy the weather behind the wheel of your favorite car. Really, the hardest part can be deciding the music. So, today, we ask: What's your favorite summer driving song?

Personally, I'm not much of an 'individual songs" girl — I'm more of a playlists and full albums listener — but I certainly have some favorites when they show up. For summer, I lean fully into upbeat alt/pop stylings: Walk the Moon, The Wombats, Fitz and the Tantrums, Passion Pit. I spent years deeply invested in college radio, to the detriment of my actual college education, and it clearly shows in the tracks I still listen to. If I had to pick a single favorite summer vibes track, though, it may "Jenny" by Walk the Moon.