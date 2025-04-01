At $25,000, Is This 1993 Ford Mustang LX Kind Of A Drag?

Today's Nice Price or No Dice Mustang has been built for the strip, but according to the seller, it is equally at home on the street. Let's see how homey this dragster's price makes us all feel.

It could be argued that the 1986 Nissan 300ZX we looked at yesterday represented the model line's "Fat Elvis" phase. Larger, heavier, and more ostentatious than earlier models, the 300ZX had evolved into more of a boulevardier than a corner-cutter. That's not necessarily a bad thing. After all, Elvis could still belt 'em out during his later Rubenesque era. Our T-topped coupe went the extra mile in the transition to cruiser by offering an automatic transmission, further blunting any sporting aspirations but making for a calmer ride overall. That, and a very nice presentation, made the car's $5,800 asking price perfectly palatable for the vast majority of us, earning the Nissan a solid 87% Nice Price win.

Should that 300ZX have proven too tame for your tastes, perhaps today's Mustang will buck the trend.