Kite Nearly Sucked Into Landing Jet's Engine In DC

No weekend family outing to the park should include a child nearly stuffing a kite into an airliner's whirling turbofan engine. Police at Reagan National Airport in Washington, DC confiscated a kite from a group of people in a nearby park on Saturday. The agency received reports that the kite collided with a United Airlines plane landing at the airport. The incident didn't damage the aircraft, but no one wants to take any chances after the fatal mid-air collision at the airport earlier this year.

The kite was sighted by the United flight crew, according to WTOP. The pilots told air traffic control, "It was over the park, about 100 feet over the ground. It looks like it's right on the flight path." The park in question is Gravelly Point, roughly 815 feet from the end of the runway. With the park directly underneath the approach path, kite flying is banned there. However, there were at least ten kites in the sky when the incident happened, the New York Times reported.