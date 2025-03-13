Rainforest Cut Down To Build New Highway To Climate Change Summit, Because Irony Is Dead

An eight-mile stretch of Amazon rainforest is being cleared to make space for a new four-lane highway that's being built in Brazil to ferry delegates to a climate conference later this year. The forest is being cleared ahead of the COP30 climate summit, which will take place in Belém, Brazil.

Global leaders, oil companies, and other parties interested in how we power our cities come together every year at the COP summit to talk about ways to try and clean up the planet. In November 2025, the conference will descend on Belém, and infrastructure being constructed for the conference is already tainting its reputation.

To help all those incredibly important people get to Belém, workers are carving an eight-mile slice out of the Amazon rainforest that will make way for a brand new four-lane highway, reports the BBC. How very environmentally-minded of them.