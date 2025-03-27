Honda Dangles A Couple Of 2026 Passports From A Crane To Show Off New Beefy Recovery Hooks

When Honda engineers told the automaker's Public Relations team that the newly redesigned Honda Passport TrailSport's recovery points are capable of holding the weight of two Passport TrailSports, it probably became quite clear how the brand was going to celebrate its first pair of exposed tow hooks on a truck: hook three of the SUV together and dangle them like fishing lures over the brand's proving ground in Cantil, California. It's a no brainer.

Honda drained three Passport TrailSports of their life-giving fluids and stuck the transmissions into neutral (safety first, kids) before the attempt, but everything else about the cars is stock Honda design. Embedded in the Passport TrailSport's front are a set of beefy cast iron exposed recovery points–a first on light trucks for Honda. The old Passport does have a recovery point, but it's underneath the car and attached to the skid plate. In an effort to up the off-roading bona fides on the unibody SUV, Honda stuck the new pair of exposed bright orange powder coated tow hooks into the body in a closed-loop system for extra durability. But not only can these hooks hold an immense amount of weight, they were also cleverly designed to break away from the vehicle during a front-end collision.

You might be wondering, how can something so strong be designed to break away in a very specific situation? I wondered that myself, so I asked Honda engineers all about their brand new patent on the vivid orange tow hooks.