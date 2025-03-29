Suze Orman Is Just As Clueless As Dave Ramsey When It Comes To Car Buying Advice

It's that time of year again when some big corporate website churns out car-buying advice from a famous "financial guru." This time, it's from MSN giving Suze Orman's "5 Best Car Buying Tips;" an AI-assisted blog regurgitating the same lazy advice that Dave Ramsey is known for. But there are some lessons to be learned here for those buyers interested in tips that are actually helpful.

The newly imposed tariffs are about to directly and indirectly increase prices for new and pre-owned models across the board. It's about to get a lot more difficult for buyers to get a car at a reasonable price and consumers will need some guidance on navigating this tricky market. Suze Orman's Five Best Car Buying Tips, provides some common sense guidelines like focusing on needs not wants, using a large down payment to establish upfront equity, and shopping your loan around to get the best rate. These are always smart moves, but her two biggest tips miss the mark a bit when it comes to the reality of the market.