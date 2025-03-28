Despite the issues that left two astronauts stranded on the International Space Station, NASA isn't giving up on the Boeing Starliner quite yet. The space agency announced on Thursday its plans to certify the problem-plagued spacecraft this year and potentially send the capsule back to orbit before 2026. It might seem desperate, but maybe NASA doesn't want its transportation to the ISS reliant on someone who threatened to destroy the station because an astronaut hurt his feelings.

NASA has been relatively transparent with the Starliner's woes. However, I'm still waiting for my accidental invitation to the engineers' group chat. The space agency stated that over 70 percent of flight observations and in-flight anomalies have been closed. It's an impressive amount of developmental progress, but NASA and Boeing still haven't fixed the thruster issues that forced the Starliner to return to Earth empty. Engineers realized during the Boeing Crew Test Flight that a Teflon coating was melting and blocking propellant flow through the thruster, which could cause a complete loss of control. However, there isn't another scheduled test flight for the spacecraft.