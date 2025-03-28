What's Your Favorite American-Made Car?

President Donald Trump confirmed that a 25% tax is coming for any cars that are sold in America but not made here. This means that some of the most popular models from brands like Mazda, Toyota, and even Chevrolet could be about to get a whole heap more expensive.

The tariffs will hit complete cars as well as automotive components that are shipped into America from overseas, and while around 10 million cars are made in America every year, they aren't all exclusively sold in the U.S. In fact, of the 16 million cars that were sold in America last year, roughly 50% were imported.

So, if half the cars on sale in the U.S. suddenly become more expensive when the tariffs come into effect on April 2 and you have to buy American, what car would you love to get behind the wheel of for your next daily driver instead?