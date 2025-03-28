What's Your Favorite American-Made Car?
President Donald Trump confirmed that a 25% tax is coming for any cars that are sold in America but not made here. This means that some of the most popular models from brands like Mazda, Toyota, and even Chevrolet could be about to get a whole heap more expensive.
The tariffs will hit complete cars as well as automotive components that are shipped into America from overseas, and while around 10 million cars are made in America every year, they aren't all exclusively sold in the U.S. In fact, of the 16 million cars that were sold in America last year, roughly 50% were imported.
So, if half the cars on sale in the U.S. suddenly become more expensive when the tariffs come into effect on April 2 and you have to buy American, what car would you love to get behind the wheel of for your next daily driver instead?
Leaking red, white and blue
This got us thinking about the cars that are sold and made in America, and which of them we'd want to live with. So, Jalopnik readers, if you had to pick a favorite American-made motor, what model would you opt for?
Maybe you're a sucker for a modern electric pickup truck, so can't help but love the Rivian R1T. Or perhaps you're more interested in raw American power, so have always dreamed of owning a V-Series Cadillac. Personally, I'm a sucker for the latest Integra Type S, which is proudly American and made in Ohio.
But which American-made model would you opt for? Head to the comments section below and let us know what you'd pick, and we'll round up some of the best responses next week. If you need a little inspiration, check out our roundup of the most American-made cars on sale right here.