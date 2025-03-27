At $10,000, Is This Broken 1990 Jeep Grand Wagoneer A Grand Bargain?

According to the seller, today's Nice Price or No Dice Jeep suffers from only a sagging headliner and... a blown engine. Let's see if this woodgrain-clad classic is priced to make us overlook those minor foibles.

I think we can all agree that when deciding to join a cult, you should, at the very least, pick one that's fun. That means seeking out those espousing healthy eating habits and comfortable footwear over Kool Aid drinking and orgies involving non-bathing people. It could be conjectured, accurately, I might add, that the owner base of BMW's somewhat experimental electric car, the i3, represents a bit of a cult. Not only do they share an affinity for the funky little car, but they have banded together to support and maintain those cars after BMW not-so-metaphorically kicked them to the curb. At $7,300, the price tag of the 2014 BMW i3 REX we considered yesterday was less of an issue for most of you than that current lack of manufacturer support. Being left behind is no fun, and in the case of the i3, the result was that all it could manage was a narrow 53 percent Nice Price squeaker of a win at even that modest a price.