I'm Trading My 4x4 For A Sports Car! What Should I Buy?

I'm sure the commenters are going to take you to task for not wanting a third pedal in metro Atlanta, but I get it. Crawling along in rush hour traffic on 400 in a manual is a miserable experience, and you couldn't pay me to do it ever again. Sure, we could have expanded MARTA into the suburbs decades ago and mostly fixed all that, but since the traffic is the only thing keeping crime out of Cobb County, we sit and burn gas.

Unless your new daily driver doesn't burn gas, that is. Your commute can't be more than 25 miles each way, so why not pick up an EV as your new daily? You'll save a ton of money on gas, maintenance will be cheaper, and perhaps most importantly, EVs are way more efficient in stop-and-go traffic than gas cars or even hybrids. It takes some power to keep the A/C and radio on, but beyond that, EVs really only use electricity when you're moving.

So what EV should you buy with a budget of about $60,000? A Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, hands down. It'll cost a little extra, but take one for a test drive, and tell me I'm wrong. We're talking about the most fun-to-drive EV on the market, and you can afford it, so why not? Sure, it doesn't have 300 miles of range, but fast charging is far more important than range in a daily driver, and 221 miles is plenty. Heck, my Fiat only has 141 miles.

Unlike my Fiat, though, the Ioniq 5 N will be a blast at the track, too. In most situations, the fake shifting is a novelty, but on a track, it's actually useful. It would be great if Braselton added more chargers, but it at least has a few, including at least one at Road Atlanta itself. Other people are going to tell you I'm wrong, but that's just how you know they're wrong. Besides, have those people even driven the Ioniq 5 N?