Barack Obama Billboards In Burnout: Paradise Were The First Presidential Campaign Ads In Video Games

It can be hard to remember what life was like back in 2007, but let's give it a shot. It was the early days of something called social media, when a plucky site called Facebook had just dethroned the social media originator, MySpace as the reigning social media website. The original Apple iPhone was just reaching consumers, though I was still running up my parents phone bill sending texts from my LG Cherry Chocolate, and MSN Hotmail and AOL Mail were the two leading email providers. As 2007 came to a close, the stock market crashed and we entered The Great Recession. President George W. Bush's non-regulation of financial institutions ushered the world into the biggest recession since 1929, but the young and inspired Democratic Presidential nominee, Barack Obama, promised change.

Throughout his presidential campaign, Obama used new tactics to reach more of the voting public. These tactics included being the first presidential candidate to successfully leverage social media platforms, and the first to advertise in the virtual world of video games. Not just any video games, though — the first video game that ever displayed a political ad was Burnout: Paradise, one of the greatest racing games of all time.