Sick Of CarPlay Auto-Connecting? Here's How To Shut It Down For Good

For many people, CarPlay is the simplest way to interact with a car's infotainment system as it means you don't have to master a new set of software and controls every time you swap cars. Other people, however, hate the system and just want to shut it down for good.

If you fall into the latter camp, then you're probably sick of your phone auto-connecting and want a simple way of shutting CarPlay off. One over-the-top option is to buy something like a Rivian EV, as the company doesn't offer the system in its cars, but for a less dramatic approach, you can just switch the system off on you iPhone, thankfully.

Whether you just love your car's built-in system or have a suite of phones that all connect to your car when you least expect it, shutting down CarPlay isn't a tough task. In fact, wireless CarPlay connections can be disabled in a few pretty simple steps.