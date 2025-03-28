I Spotted A Romanian Car That I Didn't Even Know Existed

Sometimes life throws you a curve ball and you have to back away from the plate instead of swinging at it. Earlier this week, while out walking the neighborhood with my elderly basset hound, I spotted a weird old four-by-four that I didn't immediately recognize. At first I thought it was a dilapidated Land Rover, but my brain couldn't place it as anything ever sold here in the U.S. market. I then jumped to assuming it was something from Japan, like a Land Cruiser Prado or a Nissan Patrol, but a quick sift through images of various generations quickly put that theory to bed.

Without a grille or any kind of badging, I knew it was going to be a tough one. I tossed the machine into a couple of group chats and a friend from the West Coast correctly identified this rusty and moldy machine as an ARO 244 Hunter. I have dedicated my life to weird cars, but somehow this bizarre Romanian contraption had evaded my ken for all of my 38 years on this earth. Huh, I guess I'm one of today's lucky 10,000, and if you are also learning about ARO from my post here, so are you. The story is too fascinating not to tell.