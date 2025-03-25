Heavy Duty Cadillac Escalade Will Be Next Secret Service Ride

Cadillacs have been the go-to marque for US presidential limos since the 80s. Even as they evolved into heavily armored, limo-like bodies bolted to heavy truck chassis like the current creature they call "The Beast", presidential rides still carried the good old Cadillac crest. While the President gets to ride Cadillac style, the praetorian guard Secret Service has long had to make due with workaday armored Chevy Suburbans for its chase vehicles. That seems to be about to change though, because it looks like the Secret Service is going to get some Caddys of its own.

According to Reuters, Secret Service director Dan Curran met with General Motors executives at the GM Global Design Center over in Warren, MI, to discuss new rides for both the President and the Secret Service. The Secret Service's official X account had this to say about the meeting:

"Countering evolving threats require (sic) us to constantly explore new innovations and improvements to our armored fleet of protective vehicles. Director Sean Curran met with GM executives to discuss advancements that could benefit the next generation of armored SUVs."

In that same post, the account shared a picture from the meeting showing an Escalade-badged, armored SUV. Reading the tea leaves, there's a good chance that those will be the next Secret Service chase vehicles.