You Can Lease A Dodge Charger Daytona EV For Less Than $300 A Month

There are a few huge asterisks attached to these deals. Regardless of location, they're all ultra-low mileage leases. Dodge caps the mileage limit on these leases at just 7,500 annually, which works out to just 625 miles a month. With mileage limits that low, it'd probably be best to lease a Charger Daytona as a second car. These lease deals are only available on 2024 Charger Daytona EVs, while 2025 models are already arriving at dealers. Dodge is sweetening the deal to clear out old inventory, which is also why you can buy many of these '24 Chargers with pretty big discounts. Also keep in mind that these offers are for the Charger Daytona R/T, so you'll pay more if you want the more powerful Scat Pack.

Lastly, while these lease deals look sweet as hell on their surface, once you factor in the effective cost (the total cost of the lease over the term) they get a lot more expensive. Carscoops mentions the Colorado lease deal comes out to $416 or $427 per month once you work out the effective cost. Still, if you're in the market for something unique to drive and you don't cover that many miles a year, it might be worth it to snag one of these Charger Daytona EVs. Or you could wait things out to see if Dodge gets more desperate and sweetens these deals even more to clear out its 2024 model year inventory — there are more than 1,600 2024 Charger Daytonas still sitting on dealer lots across the country.