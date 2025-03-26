Nissan's High Performance Sushi Knife Inspired By The NISMO Z Has More Heritage Than A Fairlady

In my earlier life, before I became a big-time auto journalist, I was trained as a chef. As such, I appreciate a good blade. So, apparently, do the fine people at Nismo — Nissan's high performance skunkworks division — if this story out of Yokohama is anything to go by. It seems like Nismo's newest release isn't a hopped-up version of the GT-R or an eye-wateringly quick race car, but the Z NISMO Precision Sushi Knife inspired by the new Nismo Z.

Nissan Design America, in association with Chef Hiroyuki Terada, just dropped a beautiful, limited-edition sushi knife that, according to Nissan, pays homage to the Z's qualities of precision, performance, and expertise. These qualities are, coincidentally, embodied by the knife-maker that NDA chose to make its new hi-po blades: Satoshi Kiryu of Japan's Kiryu Kogyo.

The kiritsuke-style knife has an 8.75-inch, double-bevel, laser-cut blade and a wooden handle with a bright red stripe inlaid in it, a reference to the NISMO Z's red details. Limited to 240 units, a nod to the legendary 240Z, each blade has its number, the Z logo, Chef Hiro's name, and the Kiryu insignia engraved on it.