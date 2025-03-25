Germany's Weirdest Race Track Was Just Two 6-Mile Straights Connected By Ridiculous Banking

Over the years AVUS played home to several high-speed records, races, and car tests. In 1928, for example, Fritz "Rocket Fritz" von Opel managed a speed record at Avus of 148 miles per hour in his speed demon Opel RAK2 powered by 24 solid fuel rockets, as he needed at least six miles of runway to make it happen. A decade later, during a non-points Grand Prix event, Mercedes driver Hermann Lang set an average closed-course race speed of 171 miles per hour which would not be beat for 49 years until the 1986 Indianapolis 500. To achieve that level of speed, the AVUS north curve was rebuilt to incorporate an even steeper banking. The original banking was a mere ten degrees, but for the 1936 season the brick-paved curve was increased to an incredible 43 degrees. By comparison the high banks at Daytona International Speedway are just 31 degrees.

At its pre-war peak the AVUS races were among the most popular sporting events in Berlin, drawing over 300,000 attendees. There were no major car races held at AVUS between 1938 and 1951, at first because of Bernd Rosemeyer's death in a tragic land speed record attempt proving Grand Prix cars were too fast for these kinds of circuits, and later as a result Germany's instigating of World War II. Beginning in 1951 the track once again saw car racing with lower regional formula series racing there, though the length of the circuit was shortened by a little over half to reduce speeds and danger, though the wild banked corner was retained.