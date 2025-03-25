Watch Low-Buck Garage Explore Some Semi Trailers In An Abandoned Mine

A little over a year ago, James over at Low-Buck Garage bought himself part of an abandoned silver mine out in the hinterlands of New Mexico to store his assorted projects, equipment, and antique buses on. The part of the mine he bought was the equipment yard, and it came complete with literal tons of scrap metal, equipment, half-broken machinery, and a slightly radioactive '60s-era Dodge sweptline pickup. It also came with half a dozen mysterious, locked semi trailers.

The purchase agreement stated that James owned the land, not what was on it. That meant that all the interesting junk still belonged to the previous owner, who had a year to clear it all off or said interesting junk would become James' property. The year passed and the previous owner, in an act of PO-style laziness and chicanery of almost legendary proportions, took one pickup truck load of old steel pipes and left the rest for our hero to deal with — including the mystery trailers.

With a handful of keys and a clear conscience, James set about digging through the trailers to see what was in them. Luckily for us, he took us along on the adventure.