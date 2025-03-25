Watch A Dodge Charger Daytona EV Beat A Ford Mustang Dark Horse In Edmunds U-Drag Race

The new Dodge Charger Daytona EV is a controversial car. Prior to 2024, every single Dodge Charger ever made ran on exploding dinosaur juice, and just in the 21st century Dodge has sold over a million of those often Hemi-powered muscle cars. Making an electric muscle car might not be too hard, but making an electric muscle car that is desirable and sells well is proving to be tough, with brand new Charger Daytonas already selling with big discounts.

The Charger Daytona undeniably has muscle car power and speed. In fact, it produces a humongous 630 horsepower (or 670 for 10 seconds using Dodge's "Power Shot"), and goes from 0 to 60 mph in a manufacturer-claimed 3.3 seconds. Despite Dodge's efforts to make the Charger Daytona make exciting noises, the Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust just can't live up to the electrifying orchestra produced by eight cylinders of internal combustion.

To find out how the new electric muscle car fares against the sole remaining gas-powered muscle car, Edmunds pits the new 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack against a 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse in its U-Drag race format. Spoiler alert: the electric Charger beats the Mustang.