The Only Way To Make A Side-By-Side Look Cool Is By Putting A Scion iQ Body On It

Side-by-sides are purpose-built off-road toys that are specifically engineered to be durable, safe, capable, and oodles of fun. They're referred to by many names, including UTV, which can either stand for Utility Terrain Vehicle or Utility Task Vehicle. In this case because we're talking about a two-seat UTV, we'll call it a side-by-side. Regardless of what you call them, I've never been a huge fan of side-by-sides, at least until I saw this magnificent Frankenstein build. The Scion iQ is an iconic automotive oddity, partially as it was the world's smallest four-seater when it was sold. It always stood out to me as a cute, silly, and likable engineering exercise. Seeing a lifted one with massive cut-out wheel arches and long-travel suspension mobbing through the desert and gliding over whoops is not only hilarious, but also a million times cooler than seeing some run-of-the-mill side-by-side doing the same thing.

My beef isn't so much with side-by-sides as it is with anything that's not a car; I'm not a big motorcycle person, I'm not a big UTV person. For whatever reason, my interest stops pretty much as soon as the vehicle has less than four wheels, and/or as soon as it's not road-legal. I know side-by-sides are brilliant and capable vehicles that can easily compete with and sometimes beat old fashioned 4x4s when the going gets rocky, I'm not questioning that. I just think road-legal vehicles are cooler for some reason.