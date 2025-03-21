At $23,995, Is This 2005 BMW 330i ZHP A Bayerisch Bargain?

A big part of that fun comes from the mods made to the 2979cc M54B30 under the hood. The ZHP package includes hotter cams for the straight six, giving it a 10 horsepower bump to 235 and an increase in torque to 222 lb-ft. That's not much, but it also shows up 300 rpm later in the rev range, making for a different feel from the less-peppy car.

Backing that up is a ZF six-speed and shorter final drive in the limited-slip rear end, which, again, are changes made to give the ZHP an edge.

It's not just all go and no show either. The ZHP cars have unique bumper styling and chrome-plated dual exhaust tips. Those changes, along with the slightly lower ride height and the bigger wheels, make the ZHP one of the, if not the best-looking, E46s out there.

This one appears to still wear that style well. The dark silver color may not be the life of the party, but it still properly pops as it should. There's no discoloring of the headlamp covers nor annoying flaking of any of the various roundels, either. Those style 135s also appear to be in great shape, with no evidence of having ever tussled with a curb.