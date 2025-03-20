At $8,500, Is This 2002 Mercedes SLK 32 AMG An OMG-Good Deal?

With its nearly 350 horsepower on tap, the supercharged AMG-tuned V6 under the hood of today's Nice Price or No Dice SLK32 gives the Benz the power it deserves. Could its price be just as deserving?

Few of us were likely around during the heyday of the Eisenhower era of the 1950s. And, based on the response to the 1959 Chevy 3100 pickup truck we considered yesterday, fewer still are interested in experiencing that era vicariously. Nineteen fifty nine was a rebound year for the U.S. economy, following the two-year recession that vexed Eisenhower's second term in office. That also wasn't to be replayed as the $31,500 price tag on our '59 Chevy proved a stretch for most of you, ending up with a disappointing 70 percent No Dice loss.

Before being elected America's 34th President, Dwight D. Eisenhower played a pivotal role in defeating the Nazis in WWII's European Theater of Operations and served as the military governor of the American-occupied zone of Germany. Today, we're going to look at a German car and see if it rules.