What's The Best-Looking Truck Ever Sold?

Trucks may have a lot more competition from crossovers these days, but they're still big business in the United States. You can't go anywhere these days without finding yourself surrounded by a sea of pickups hauling air, wind, dust, and occasionally, even a little bit of mulch. That's bad news for people who want to safely cross the street, but they also wouldn't be as popular as they are if they didn't still retain some sort of cool factor. And if you've ever used a pickup for actual truck stuff, you get it. Even the most ardent pedestrian safety advocates would probably enjoy a few days of overlanding or desert running.

And while a whole lot of folks love their trucks, one thing they can never agree on is which one is best. Are we talking performance, styling, reliability, durability, repairability or some combination of all of the above? Odds are, we'll never arrive at a definitive answer, but we can always break it down into something simpler. Which truck would you argue is the best-looking truck ever sold new? Surely, by restricting it purely to looks, we'll all be able to finally agree on a single winner, right?

Now, granted, this isn't the first time we've asked this question, but 2018 was a long time ago, and we've seen all sorts of new trucks since then. Personally, I think my favorite is still the third-generation Dodge Ram — pre-refresh, of course. That's just a darn good-looking truck, and I'm convinced truck styling has been all downhill ever since. Maybe you prefer something a little older and less refined. On the other hand, maybe the Rivian R1T is your thing. Regardless of which truck you choose, be sure to let us know down in the comments.