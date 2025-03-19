These Are The Races You Don't Want To Miss This Season

Race fans, the season is starting. Last weekend gave us rounds of both F1 and MotoGP, and the spring and summer will have plenty more to watch: Formula Drift, Indycar, regionals at your local go-kart track. That's before you even get into all the races you might participate in, from Gridlife to small-time HPDEs or autocross events. This year, like so many before it, is shaping up to have more race options than any one person could fit into their calendar.

So, with all those races out there, the question then becomes: How do you prioritize? Where do you put your time? What races desperately need to be seen, driven, ridden, or Monday-morning quarterbacked on Reddit? Earlier this week, we asked you all which races were at the absolute top of your to-see lists, and today we're delving through your answers. Let's see which races you all are loathe to miss.