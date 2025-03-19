These Are The Races You Don't Want To Miss This Season

By Amber DaSilva
A green, monster-mouthed Porsche at Sebring James Gilbert/Getty Images

Race fans, the season is starting. Last weekend gave us rounds of both F1 and MotoGP, and the spring and summer will have plenty more to watch: Formula Drift, Indycar, regionals at your local go-kart track. That's before you even get into all the races you might participate in, from Gridlife to small-time HPDEs or autocross events. This year, like so many before it, is shaping up to have more race options than any one person could fit into their calendar. 

So, with all those races out there, the question then becomes: How do you prioritize? Where do you put your time? What races desperately need to be seen, driven, ridden, or Monday-morning quarterbacked on Reddit? Earlier this week, we asked you all which races were at the absolute top of your to-see lists, and today we're delving through your answers. Let's see which races you all are loathe to miss. 

Le Mans

PORTIMAO, PORTUGAL - OCTOBER 19: #87 Cool Racing (CHE) - Ligier JS P320/Nissan (LMP3) James Sweetnam (Are) Adrien Closmenil (FRA) during the 2024 European Le Mans Series 4 Hours Of Portimao Race at Autodromo Internacional do Algarve on October 19, 2024 in Portimao, Portugal. Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

24 hours of Le Mans should be epic this year with probably the strongest top class grid ever.

Are you planning to stay up for the full 24 hours? We've talked about this around the office for Daytona, and the answer for most of us is no. 

Submitted by: Matthew Lange

F1 in the U.S.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 16: Lando Norris of Great Britain and McLaren leads the race following the restart during the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit on March 16, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. Jayce Illman/Getty Images

I've been following Formula 1 for years, and this year plan to go see the race in either COTA or Vegas for the first time, so those 2 are #1 on the list. MotoGP at COTA is one of my favorite races to watch on TV, but I record every race so I can watch them all.

I finally gave in and got Videopass for myself this year, so you and I will both be watching MotoGP at COTA from the comfort of our homes. 

Submitted by: Guest

Monaco

Circuit de Monaco, Monte-carlo, Monaco. 26.May.2024; Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Scuderia Ferrari, leading the race during Formula One Monaco Grand Prix Jay Hirano/Shutterstock

I'm most excited for the hand wringing that will surround everything that does, and everything that does not, happen at the Monaco GP because it's always hilarious.

Discourse-watching is a lot like people-watching, but with way higher cortisol levels involved. Take a break every so often to touch grass. 

Submitted by: Give Me Tacos or Give Me Death

Quarter mile on a quarter liter

LAS VEGAS - APRIL 8: Angelle Seeling races in the Pro Stock Bike SummitRacing.com NHRA Nationals at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on April 8, 2000 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

I'm fairly excited to go to my local drag strip and do low-effort pulls on my Ninja 250

Please send GoPro footage and time slips from this, I desperately want to know how a Ninja 250 does in the quarter mile. That sounds like an absolute blast.

Submitted by: ATN

School bus races

Portrait Of Happy Black Female Driver Driving Yellow School Bus, Beautiful Young African American Lady In Reflecting Vest Looking Through Window, Holding Steering Wheel An Smiling At Camera School Bus: Prostock-studio, Senna: Dave Benett/Getty Images

School bus races at Cedar Lake Speedway. Always a hoot.

Cbraymen, I'm gonna need footage from you too. Please tell me they're rolling coal. 

Submitted by: cbraymen

24 hours of LeMons

I only do two 24hrs of Lemons races a year, but I certainly look forward to them

I remember trying to get a LeMons team together, back before I worked at Jalopnik. Turns out that's tough when none of your proposed teammates live in the same state, and also it's January of 2020. 

Submitted by: Jeff Glucker

Goodwood

Vintage cars take part in a race during day one of the 2024 Goodwood Revival at Goodwood Motor Circuit on September 06, 2024 in Chichester, England. Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

I love so many kinds of racing, but nothing holds my attention like the Goodwood Revival.

I'm a big fan of Goodwood's drifting, I'm always excited to see more of that coming up the hill. The classics excite me less, I'll admit. 

Submitted by: Lapsrus

Barrel racing

Barrel races at AMA vintage Days at Mid Ohio

Please tell me this is going down exactly like 2 Fast 2 Furious

Submitted by: Scott The Stagehand

NHRA Summit Nationals

Greg Anderson, driver of the Summit Pro Stock drives during the O'Reilly Auto Parts NHRA Nationals at zMax Dragway on September 19, 2010 in Concord, North Carolina. Rusty Jarrett/Getty Images

For us, it'll be the NHRA Summit Nationals in Norwalk, OH – try to go up there every year that we can.

Great track, actually get to talk with crew/drivers most of the time, nice campground not too far away...generally drive up Wednesday afternoon, and back Monday morning. Nice break from work in the middle of the summer.

Getting to chat with drivers and crew, hang out in the paddock, is the best part of a race weekend if you're there to spectate. Tracks that are amenable to that are always my favorites. 

Submitted by: Jim Rarey

Long Beach, can you hear me?

KYLE KIRKWOOD (27) of Jupiter, Florida qualifies for the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach at The Streets of Long Beach in Long Beach, CA, USA. Grindstone Media Group/Shutterstock

Long Beach G.P.

Love the IndyCars . . .

The Long Beach GP is my third-favorite Long Beach race. First is obviously the Long Beach 5,000, and second is the first round of Formula Drift. Third is still on the podium, though.

Submitted by: JimmyA

Taking this to mean the Days of Summer

The 500.

The Gambler? Baja? A half-Iron Butt? There are a lot of 500s around.

Submitted by: Guest1

Every race in descending priority order

A Suzuki GSX-8R, like my own bike, at the Daytona 200 Suzuki

Formula 1, top priority. 24 Hours of Daytona, Daytona 200, 24 Hours of LeMans next. MotoGP follows along with Mission King of the Baggers. Also MotoAmerica series. Once all the motorized stuff is well in hand, my next priority is the Tour de France.

Little to no interest in NASCAR, IndyCar or (surprisingly) World Superbike. Used to follow the latter alongside MotoGP, but just lost interest.

I'm extremely curious as to what throughline of interest exists between MotoGP, King of the Baggers, MotoAmerica, and the Tour de France, but not World Superbike. This is fascinating. 

Submitted by: Syke

Not an iota of bodywork around those wheels

James Hinchcliffe of Canada drives the #5 Honda IndyCar on the track during the Verizon IndyCar Series KOHLER Grand Prix at Road America on June 24, 2016 in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. Brian Cleary/Getty Images

Indycar and MotoAmerica at Road America, F1 at Spa, Monaco, and Monza.

I think we can smash those F1 tracks into one, make it easier for everyone to keep track of. My working title is Monzspaco. That one's free, Liberty Media. 

Submitted by: Non Gratah

CotaGP

Marc Marquez of Spain and Gresini Racing MotoGP rides during the Qualifying of the MotoGP Red Bull Grand Prix of The Americas at the Circuit Of The Americas on April 13, 2024 in Austin, Texas. Steve Wobser/Getty Images

Yes! MotoGP at COTA

Man after my own heart. 

Submitted by: Timmoto42

I've just been at this place before

Akina downhill.

MAN AFTER MY OWN HEART!

Submitted by: ItWorkedIFinallyLoggedIn

