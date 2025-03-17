What Race Are You Most Excited For This Season?
Friends, it's race season once again. The sun is out, the temperature is climbing above 50 here in New York, and the tracks are slowly emerging from their winter hibernation to host the year's motorsports events. But with so many races, from Formula 1 all the way down to your own track days, how do you prioritize? There are only so many weekends in the season, so many chances to get to the track. How do you pick where to put your time?
You can pick any race, from the heights of professional motorsports down to your local car club, so long as it's vehicle-based — as adorable as it is that you're so excited for your kid's track meet, it doesn't count unless your kid runs on gas or batteries. With every race in the world available to pick from, today's question is this: What race are you most looking forward to this year?
Pick a race, any race
I'm still intent on getting my Suzuki GSX-8R out on track this season, but I'm not so sure I'll get my skill up enough to really go racing — I'm looking more for practice track time than something competitive. For actual wheel-to-wheel racing with winners and losers, I'm more looking forward to this year's MotoGP AmericasGP at the Circuit of the Americas in Texas. Marc Marquez has that shiny new factory Ducati under him, and he's going to be out to redeem last year's crash in Austin. I'm expecting a hell of a show this year.
That's my pick for the race I'm most looking forward to in 2025, but what's yours? Do you have a full calendar of autocross events, or will you be camping out in the Boot over at the Glen for NASCAR? Leave your choices below, and I'll pick out my favorites later in the week.