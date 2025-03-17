What Race Are You Most Excited For This Season?

I'm still intent on getting my Suzuki GSX-8R out on track this season, but I'm not so sure I'll get my skill up enough to really go racing — I'm looking more for practice track time than something competitive. For actual wheel-to-wheel racing with winners and losers, I'm more looking forward to this year's MotoGP AmericasGP at the Circuit of the Americas in Texas. Marc Marquez has that shiny new factory Ducati under him, and he's going to be out to redeem last year's crash in Austin. I'm expecting a hell of a show this year.

That's my pick for the race I'm most looking forward to in 2025, but what's yours? Do you have a full calendar of autocross events, or will you be camping out in the Boot over at the Glen for NASCAR? Leave your choices below, and I'll pick out my favorites later in the week.