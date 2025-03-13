NASA, SpaceX Delay Mission To Rescue Stranded Boeing Astronauts

NASA and Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX delayed a mission to the International Space Station that would have brought back stranded Boeing astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore. The pair boarded the ISS in June 2024 after launching to the station for what was meant to be an eight day trip to space.

Williams and Wilmore flew to the ISS aboard Boeing's Starliner craft, but problems emerged with the spaceship shortly after launch. Issues were uncovered with its engines and it was decided that it was safer to bring the craft back to Earth empty and leave the pair on the ISS until a new crew launched.

A replacement crew was due to launch to the ISS this morning onboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon mission. However, after company boss Elon Musk claimed SpaceX could have rescued the pair months ago, the launch was delayed, reports the BBC.