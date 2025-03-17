At $9,500, Is This 1990 Honda Civic Si A Breath Of Fresh Air?

It seems that, if we're going to consider a classic runabout from a bygone day, our interests lie in something with a better reputation for build quality and — considering the age — durability. We'd also likely prefer a tad fewer miles on the clock.

Happily, this 1990 Honda Civic Si checks both of those boxes. Honda, at least up until recently, maintained a solid rep for doing a decent job at screwing its cars together pretty well, and at 212,000, this sporty Civic does actually have fewer miles than Friday's Jetta. See? Win-win.

Honda introduced the Si as part of the third-generation Civic lineup in 1984. Featuring a hotter mill and, as the lowercase i in the badge implies, fuel injection, the sports-oriented package also expanded beyond the Civic hatch to the two-seat CRX.

Our Civic is a fourth-generation car, and comes with the Si's standard features such as the electric moonroof, a tachometer, and more aggressive suspension tuning.

Sitting sideways under the hood is Honda's D16A6 inline-four. That's a 1.6-liter SOHC 16-valve motor that, when new, offered up 108 horsepower and a flat 100 lb-ft of torque. This was pre-VTEC so keep your "YO!" to yourself. While the ad touts the car being an automatic, the only transmission offered on the Si this model year was a five-speed stick, so it is, in fact, a three-pedal car, adding to its appeal.