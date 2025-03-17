A Turbo Single-Rotor Miata Looks Like The Most Fun An NA Can Get

The Mazda Miata is beloved for being tiny and light, a combination of qualities most modern automakers seem to avoid like the plague. It's never been the fastest car, but who really needs that? It's more of a slow-car-fast deal, and every method of upping the power always seems to add weight in equal measure. Unless, apparently, you're rotary wizard Rob Dahm: then you can slap a turbocharged single-rotor Wankel in there, and add power while actually cutting weight.

Dahm's latest project is to swap an NA Miata's four-cylinder out for a compact rotary engine. But unlike other rotary swaps, that usually use a 13b dual-rotor out of an RX-7, Dahm is using just a single rotor for his Miata. This comes with its own challenges around simply putting the engine together, but it also ends up with an engine block that weighs just 64 pounds, or less than half the shortblock weight of the engine it's replacing. Yet Dahm claims, with a properly-sized turbocharger, this build could double the Miata's factory horsepower.