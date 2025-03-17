Train Heists Surge As Thieves Target Sneakers And Electronics

Everything comes back around these days, with flared jeans on the up, Oasis reforming after a few decades away and now, great train robberies are gaining popularity once again. That's right, old fashioned train heists are back with more than $4 million worth of goods stolen from a single freight train operator in California over less than two years.

Thieves in California regularly target the Burlington Northern Santa Fe rail operator, which carries freight through the state, reports Business Insider. Groups are reportedly boarding trains with saws, bolt-cutters and other tools to crack open cases of valuable goods like footwear, tools and electronics.

The attacks on freight trains have hit everything from Turtle Beach Stealth Pro headsets to "Nightmare Before Christmas" toys, and that's just the goods that authorities have been able to recover. In total, authorities estimate that the BNSF railroad alone had more than $4 million worth of goods swiped from its trains since 2023.