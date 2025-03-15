Custom 400-HP V8-Powered Buggy Will Either Give You The Drive Of Your Life Or Finally End Your Suffering

The smartest thing to do with your money right now is probably to hold onto as much of it as possible until we get a better idea of what's actually happening with the economy, but at the same time, no one has ever accused enthusiasts of being smart with their money. After all, even the few cars that do appreciate rarely beat the stock market, and that doesn't even include all the other money you have to spend to keep it on the road. If you happen to be looking to do something illogical with your money, though, why not spend some of it on a V8-powered custom buggy that makes a claimed 400 horsepower and is also titled for street use?

I mean, do you need this thing? Absolutely not. But also, you absolutely need this thing. Other cars have roofs, airbags, crumple zones and all those other things that keep you safe, but how are you supposed to have any fun if you also play it safe? Much to Peter Thiel's chagrin, no one can possibly live forever, so we might as well get the most out of the short lives we're forced to lead. And what's going to add more joy to your life — a fully funded 401k or a 400 hp dune buggy that's allegedly street legal in Michigan? I think we both know the answer to that.