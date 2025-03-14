A CBR1000RR-Swapped N600 May Be The Perfect Honda

Despite the increases in displacement and power, the CBR engine is actually lighter than the mill that originally powered the N600 — even with a fuel tank, exhaust manifold, and wiring harness still mounted to the bike engine. All that power with less weight than an already-light stock Honda sounds like a recipe for a car that's an absolute blast to drive. Or a deathtrap. Quite possibly both.

The engine isn't really interfacing with the car much in by the end of the video — little things like "pedals" are left as an exercise for later in the build, instead relying on the bike's throttle tube — which raises some questions about how exactly the build crew plans to make that all work. Running a chain to a sprocket at the rear is reasonable enough, but converting a throttle with a return cable to a single pedal seems like a much more intricate job. Seems like we'll all have to stay tuned for the next episode to see how they pull it off.