Here's What Happens When You Forget To Strap A Car To A Flatbed

What do you get when you cross a Lada, a flatbed tow truck, and a bunch of Russian smart alecks with too much time on their hands? You get this latest video from Garage 54, of course!

This time, however, the fellas aren't creating some automotive monstrosity out in the shed. You know how, in Mother Russia, traffic laws are largely what you make them? The Garage 54 team recently saw a video that's sort of the platonic ideal of that. It seems an unnamed Russian motorist did something that ended up with his car being towed by the authorities. Before the tow truck driver could lash the car down, the driver hopped in, threw it in reverse, and powered off the flatbed to everyone's astonishment. Despite mangling his front clip in the process, and apparently damaging his radiator, he then slammed it in drive and sped away.

Now, of course, you and I watching that would have said, "Wow, that's crazy," and gone on about our days. That's because we lack vision. The Garage 54 team saw that and said, "Oh, man, we should do that with one of our disposable Ladas to see what happens!" So they did!