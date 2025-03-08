Your name doesn't have to be Luigi for you to feel vitriol toward the insurance industry, including auto insurers. Car owners can't catch a break at all. The average cost of full coverage increased by 26 percent last year, and that's on top of a 24-percent increase in 2023. Understandably, drivers paying through the nose don't feel like they are getting their money's worth and struggle to have their claims covered when they file them.

What's your worst car insurance story? There are countless ways that insurers can take advantage of car owners, from ridiculous premium increases to claims rejected for seemingly no reason. Did an insurance company refuse to insure your car because of the make? This is something that happened to Hyundai and Kia owners two years ago when thefts spiked by 1,450 percent in St. Louis and then spread nationwide as the Kia Boyz social media trend made millions aware of an automaker security exploit.