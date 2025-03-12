At $13,800, Is This 2012 Mercedes S550 A Highway Star?

While the mileage on today's Nice Price or No Dice S550 is high, the seller says its former life as a limo means those were mostly racked up on the highway. Aside from the odometer, the car doesn't otherwise show its age or those miles, but could that have us showing it the money?

Jimmy Durante, Barbra Streisand, and Gérard Depardieu are all celebrities known for having prominent noses. Well, Depardieu is now known for something else, so maybe we'll leave him off the list. At any rate, the point is that a substantial schnoz shouldn't prove a hindrance to success. What can we then make of the long-nosed 1996 Pontiac Trans Sport minivan we looked at yesterday? An extremely low-mileage and seemingly well-kept example, it couldn't muster much enthusiasm in either comments or the vote for its $10,000 asking price. Many of you remarked that these vans were not good to start with and are unlikely to have aged like fine wine. Ultimately, we wound up giving the van a hefty 78 percent No Dice loss.