At $10,000, Could This 1996 Pontiac Trans Sport Get You Excited About A Minivan?

We all know that van life, overlanding, and other non-traditional camping activities are all the rage these days. This sort of Instagram and YouTube fodder has made vans cool once again. The first time that vans became something that everybody wanted was during the heyday of the Minivan, back in the 1980s. Like all things overdone (I'm looking at you, seemingly unending panoply of mediocre Star Wars TV shows), the minivan eventually fell out of favor because of its ubiquity.

Chrysler dominated the minivan market for decades, but in the '80s and '90s, pretty much every mass-market auto maker had a similar model on offer. Like the mid-size crossover today, it was something car buyers expected to see on dealer's lots.

The funkiest of the bunch were the trio of passenger-oriented minivans introduced by General Motors in 1990. Sold as the Chevrolet Lumina APV, the Oldsmobile Silhouette, and Pontiac Trans Sport, these one-box people movers all shared the same basic body design, but were differentiated by grille shapes, paint schemes, and wheel patterns. Dubbed the "Dustbuster Vans" due to their shape being reminiscent of Black & Decker's popular hand-held vacuum, the trio wasn't just the most out-there in styling, they were also the most innovative in construction.

While competitors from Chrysler, Ford, Toyota, and others were built in traditional steel unibody fashion, the GM vans were built using a steel spaceframe onto which plastic and steel body panels were mounted. This is the same design that the company was using on another Pontiac model, the Fiero, and which would become the cornerstone of the Saturn Car Company in the 1990s. Underneath all that sits a front-wheel-drive chassis that is derived from GM's mid-size sedan lines, with the vans nominally having replaced the wagons in that lineup.