Would You Drop $6,500, On This 1991 Infiniti M30 Droptop?

While Infiniti is completely out of the convertible business, today's Nice Price or No Dice M30 shows that the company was once eager to strut its stuff in topless fashion. Let's see if this old-school open-top is priced to keep on strutting.

As far as backwaters of the multiverse go, the timeline we are occupying is presently a very scary place in which to be. However, nothing is quite as terrifying as the prospect of driving the V8-powered 1972 Volkswagen Beetle we looked at last Friday. Neither the polling, nor the comments were particularly complementary regarding that brute of a Bug's $6,995 asking price, with the result being a terrifyingly-huge 85 percent No Dice loss.

Closing out last week with a pair of customized cars (the VW, and last Thursday's Capri), each with the connection of an adopted 302 V8, was weird, and a bit taxing on the whole. That's why we're kicking off this week with a perfectly stock Infiniti M30 convertible that... checks ad a second time, comes with its original VG30E V6. Huzzah!