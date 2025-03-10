McLaren Adapts Space Age Carbon Fiber Tape Process To Car Production

McLaren has been on the bleeding edge of carbon fiber technology for more than 40 years now. It all started way back in the '80s when it started using carbon fiber in the construction of its Formula 1 cars. Throughout the decades, McLaren engineers have led the industry in carbon fiber innovations, and have constantly pushed the limits of what you can do with the tough, lightweight, eye-wateringly expensive material. The company even makes the bodies of its achingly beautiful street cars, rolling works of art like the bonkers W1 hypercar, out of carbon fiber.

Never one to rest on its laurels, McLaren recently announced a new frontier in carbon fiber production—carbon fiber tape. This isn't "tape" like hundred-mile-an-hour tape or Honda's spicy, anti-rodent electrical tape. It's no like duct tape or any other kind of sticky tape. No, it's a construction method called Automated Rapid Tape (ART) production, and it was perfected in the aerospace industry.