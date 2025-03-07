At $6,995, Is This V8-Powered 1972 Volkswagen Beetle An Absurd Bargain?

Today's Nice Price or No Dice Volkswagen Beetle is about three feet longer than your standard Type I. That's because its engine has been replaced by a Ford 302 that's hanging out the back like a baboon's butt. Let's see if we can all get behind the car and its price.

Interestingly enough, yesterday's custom V8-powered 1973 Mercury Capri sold before we were able to fully finish our assessment of its merits and $19,500 asking price. More interesting is that it sold while being listed under the category of "boats" on Facebook Marketplace. I'm sure we all wish the Capri's new owner the best of luck with their purchase, and if any of us runs into them, the car's 54 percent No Dice loss should probably go unmentioned.

One of the key attractions of yesterday's Capri was the 302 V8 that had been squeezed under its hood. Aside from some subtle badging, no one would be the wiser regarding the presence of that potent power plant as it otherwise displays no other sign of the swap until the hood latch gets popped.