TSA Union Workers: You Should All Walk Off The Job

Transportation Security Administration workers, I know you and I haven't always seen eye to eye. I call your profession "security theater," you groped me at JFK, it's fair to say we're not the best of friends. But right now, you face an assault on your rights that could radically alter the shape of employment across the United States forever, and you can't let it stand. The union contract you fought so hard for last year has just been declared null and void by the federal government, unilaterally ignoring the process of collective bargaining you went through. You have to fight this, and to do so you should start ignoring the government's own rules: Give the Taft-Hartley Act the finger and go on strike.

Last May, the TSA finalized negotiations on a seven-year collective bargaining agreement with the American Federation of Government Employees. The agreement raised salaries by as much as 31 percent, according to the Federal News Network, as well as expanded options for sick leave and grievances. It did what CBAs always do: Made life more livable for workers. Now, with a simple press release, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem wants to undo that work.